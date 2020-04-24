UNION SPRINGS — Elizabeth J. (Del Favero) Howland, 61, of Union Springs, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, after a brief illness.
She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Bruno and Josephine Emmi Del Favero and had been an area life resident. “Liz,” as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, was an Auburn High School graduate, class of 1978. Liz worked for several years at Mercy Health & Rehabilitation Center, where she lastly held the position of supervisor in their dietary department. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially cherished those memories that were made with her grandchildren. Hopefully we will see Liz on the other side of the rainbow someday, where all of her family and friends are waiting and maybe even find a scarecrow, tin man or lion greeting us along the way.
She is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Richard Howland, of Union Springs; stepdaughter, Stacy (Nicholas) Ritts, of Baldwinsville; grandchildren, Peyton and Jordan; four siblings, Jeanne (John) Cimildora, of Auburn, Robert Del Favero, of Auburn, Mark (Sharon) Del Favero, of Minoa, and twin sister, Ellen Vesosky, of Port Byron; sister-in-law, Barbara (Matthew) Gomez, of Baldwinsville; brother-in-law, Scott Howland, of Auburn; nephews, Bryan (Danielle) Del Favero and Stephen Gomez; nieces, Samantha Pinter, Melissa and Sarah Vesosky; several great-nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved feline companion, Sunny D.
A private service and burial will be held this Friday at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
