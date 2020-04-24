Elizabeth J. (Del Favero) Howland

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Bruno and Josephine Emmi Del Favero and had been an area life resident. “Liz,” as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, was an Auburn High School graduate, class of 1978. Liz worked for several years at Mercy Health & Rehabilitation Center, where she lastly held the position of supervisor in their dietary department. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially cherished those memories that were made with her grandchildren. Hopefully we will see Liz on the other side of the rainbow someday, where all of her family and friends are waiting and maybe even find a scarecrow, tin man or lion greeting us along the way.