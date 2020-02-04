Elizabeth (Lib) M. Perkins

Lib attended school in Sherwood, N.Y., where she enjoyed playing basketball. She went on to study to be a dental assistant at New York University. Later, she maintained a lakefront cottage on Cayuga Lake, where water skiing was her passion. An avid china painter and water color painter throughout much of her life, she painted china lamps, clocks, and landscape portraits, which were available for sale at craft fairs throughout New York State. Many of these items are also found in the homes of friends and family members. Lib and Charlie operated a farm on W. Corey Road in King Ferry and for many years she was the bookkeeper for their Purina Store in Genoa, N.Y. A sports fan, she followed the New York Mets in baseball and the Duke University Blue Devils in basketball. However, she was not a fan of the Syracuse Orange. She eagerly wagered with her grandchildren on sporting events, and always made sure to collect her winnings even though she typically had bet on the favored teams. She would wager on tennis, bowling, and golf regularly. She organized an annual family golf tournament, the Grandmother’s Open, which she often somehow won.