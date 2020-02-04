AUBURN — Elizabeth (Lib) M. Perkins, age 104, previously of Moonshine Road, Aurora, N.Y., and Bluefield Manor, Auburn, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020, at Absolut Care Three Rivers in Painted Post, N.Y.
She was born on June 24, 1915 in Scipio Center, N.Y., the daughter of Louis and Cecelia (Golden) Murphy. She married Charles R. Perkins on April 30, 1942. He predeceased her on Aug. 16, 1997.
Lib attended school in Sherwood, N.Y., where she enjoyed playing basketball. She went on to study to be a dental assistant at New York University. Later, she maintained a lakefront cottage on Cayuga Lake, where water skiing was her passion. An avid china painter and water color painter throughout much of her life, she painted china lamps, clocks, and landscape portraits, which were available for sale at craft fairs throughout New York State. Many of these items are also found in the homes of friends and family members. Lib and Charlie operated a farm on W. Corey Road in King Ferry and for many years she was the bookkeeper for their Purina Store in Genoa, N.Y. A sports fan, she followed the New York Mets in baseball and the Duke University Blue Devils in basketball. However, she was not a fan of the Syracuse Orange. She eagerly wagered with her grandchildren on sporting events, and always made sure to collect her winnings even though she typically had bet on the favored teams. She would wager on tennis, bowling, and golf regularly. She organized an annual family golf tournament, the Grandmother’s Open, which she often somehow won.
Throughout her life, Lib maintained impressive flower and vegetable gardens, growing squash, tomatoes, lettuce, and cucumbers, which she used to make her famous “Lib’s Sweet Pickles.” A visit to Grandma’s was not complete without a trip to the pantry, where guests were gifted a Mason jar full of homemade pickles. Lib was a long-time member of the Altar Society at St. Hilary’s in Genoa, N.Y., played for many years in the women’s golf league at Wells College, bowled at the King Ferry bowling alley, was a member of the Heart of New York China Painters, and a 4-H leader for many neighboring girls, spending countless hours teaching them to sew, cook, and build lasting friendships. In addition to painting, farming, gardening, gambling, and mentoring, she knew which berries made good pies. How to bait a hook. Tricks to encourage timid kids to jump off of docks. How to tell a filthy joke. When to tell a filthy joke. How to make homemade crust. She could sew buttons on and mend clothes. She enjoyed card games.
Knew what rhubarb was. Wasn’t afraid of snakes. Could skip stones on the water. She baked cookies and made sure she was always stocked for visitors. Operated a riding lawnmower. Let grandchildren race her riding lawnmower. Recited the Rosary so intently, it made people sitting next to her feel guilty for not praying better. She could navigate all-you-can-eat buffets with or without a walker. Was good at game shows. Whittled slingshots. Taught grandkids to shoot bows and arrows. She was a sound hugger. She had a good laugh. Was a wealth of knowledge and was eager to pass it along. Years later, when a family member is asked “where did you learn that?” the response is often the same, “Grandma Lib taught me.”
In addition to her husband, Charles, Lib was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Marion (Frank) Canale; three brothers and three sisters.
Lib is survived by a sister, Mildred Hayes; two brothers, Harry Murphy and George (Ann) Murphy; sisters-in-law, Joan (Everett) Murphy and Helen (George) Perkins; daughter, Joanne (Jim) Methven, of Corning, N.Y.; grandchildren, Cherri (Dan) Major, Kim Scala (Andy Manigan), Terri (Bob) Doolittle, Karen (Joe) Battaglia, Kathy (Jim) Reynolds, Jeff (Amy) Methven, Jon (Alia) Methven, Julie (Jeff) Gray, and Megan Methven; great-grandchildren, Carolyn Doolittle, Jill Doolittle, Howie Reynolds, Sally Reynolds, Aubrie Methven, Ian Methven, Logan Methven, Jack Methven, Hank Methven, Aurora Gray, Noah Gray, and Micah Gray; many nieces, nephews, and Tessie, a beloved foreign-exchange student from the Philippines. Also, special friends, Dave Leonard, Marianne Littlejohn, Lucy Steger, Carol and Joe Moran, Karen Laird, Maggie Green, Jan Passmore, and Margie Miles. Special thanks to all of her friends at Bluefield Manor and the wonderful staff at Absolut Care Three Rivers.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Aurora, N.Y., with the Rev. William Moorby officiating. Burial will be in St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Scipio Center, N.Y., at a later date to be determined by her family.
There will be a gathering at Dugan’s Country Grill, 3234 State Route 34B, Aurora, NY, for friends and family immediately following the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Corning Meals on Wheels, 144 Cedar St., Corning, NY 14830.
To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.brewfuneralhome.com.
