WILLIAMSON — Ellen (Cole) Blaker went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 3, 2020, at age 86.
She was predeceased by husband, Eugene Blaker; parents, Lawrence and Sadie Cole; sister-in-law, Gertrude Reeve; brother-in-law, Norman Pike.
Ellen was a lifelong school teacher and loved the Lord as her Savior.
She is survived by her sisters, Muriel Felker, of Bozeman, Mont., Lois Pike, of Williamson, N.Y., Mary (Winston) VerHow, of Sheridan, Mont., and Donna Cole, of Lakeland, Fla.; brother, Leslie (Sandra) Cole, of Williamson, N.Y.; many extended family members and friends.
All services will be held at a later date. Private burial in Macedon Center Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in loving memory of Ellen can be made to Reformed Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 913, Williamson, NY or to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.