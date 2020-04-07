× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WILLIAMSON — Ellen (Cole) Blaker went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 3, 2020, at age 86.

She was predeceased by husband, Eugene Blaker; parents, Lawrence and Sadie Cole; sister-in-law, Gertrude Reeve; brother-in-law, Norman Pike.

Ellen was a lifelong school teacher and loved the Lord as her Savior.

She is survived by her sisters, Muriel Felker, of Bozeman, Mont., Lois Pike, of Williamson, N.Y., Mary (Winston) VerHow, of Sheridan, Mont., and Donna Cole, of Lakeland, Fla.; brother, Leslie (Sandra) Cole, of Williamson, N.Y.; many extended family members and friends.

All services will be held at a later date. Private burial in Macedon Center Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.

Contributions in loving memory of Ellen can be made to Reformed Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 913, Williamson, NY or to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com.

