AUBURN — Ellen D. Fiorenzo, 56, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Jan. 4, 2020.
Ellen was born Feb. 16, 1963; she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lucille Quinn Gummerson. Ellen graduated from Auburn High School and was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church. She worked as a bartender at Lasca’s Restaurant for 18 years and loved working with the public. Ellen was a “people person,” loved socializing, and had a way of being able to talk with anyone; always making them feel comfortable and welcomed. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family, especially during her early years at the family camp on Cayuga Lake, where many wonderful memories were made.
Ellen is survived by her devoted daughter, Ashley Granato and her husband, Nick; Ashley’s father, Joseph Fiorenzo; her granddaughters, Nora and Allie Granato, whom she treasured; her brothers, Craig (Linda) Gummerson and Al Gummerson; uncle, Don (Donna) Quinn, and many cousins.
In addition to her parents, Ellen was predeceased by her siblings, Bret, Charla, and Lance Gummerson, and her beloved nephew, Sean Gummerson.
Services for Ellen will be held privately at the convenience of the family, with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Ellen D. Fiorenzo may be made to Nick’s Ride, 12 South St., Auburn, NY 13021.
