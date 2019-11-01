LOCKE — Ellen L. Hargett, 57, of Locke, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 28, 2019, at her home.
Ellen was born Aug. 10, 1962 in Auburn, to Agnes M. Neville Powers and Thomas M. Powers. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family, camping, watching the sunset or a storm roll in, and caring for others.
Ellen is survived by her husband of 34 years, Lee; son, Zachary (Erin) Hargett; daughter, Hillary Hargett; granddaughters, Quinn and Sloan Hargett; grand puppy, Stanley; mother, Agnes M. Neville Powers; sisters, Mary (Steven) Napier, Teresa (Karl) Radcliffe, and Florence (Daniel) Clark; countless nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded by her father, Thomas M. Powers; brother, Thomas B. Powers (Doc); brother, George Powers; sister, Marie Clark; and father-in-law, Raymond W. Hargett.
A celebration of life will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Moravia VFW.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Moravia VFW in her honor.
