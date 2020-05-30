× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BUSHNELL, Fla. — Ellen Lee Traver, 80, of Bushnell, Fla., passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Fla.

She was born in Syracuse, N.Y. to Robert and Betty (Jenner) Clifton. She enjoyed camping, going to the beach and Disney, flea markets, doing jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards with friends. Ellen especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her dog, Jazzy.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John Traver, of Bushnell, Fla.; sons, William (Kathy) Traver, of Weedsport, N.Y., Terry (Trish) Traver, of Port Byron, N.Y., and Patrick (Mary) Traver, of Tampa, Fla.; daughter, Teresa Traver, of Auburn, N.Y.; grandchildren, Eric, Cassandra, Jesse, Kara, Austin, and Alisha; several great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Tara) Demperio, of Brooksville, Fla.; and many loving extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Robert Clifton, and mother, Betty Demperio.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to your local SPCA.

Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.