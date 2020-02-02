AUBURN — Elwood C. Zmarthie, 100, of Auburn, passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, at the Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Born in Auburn on July 22, 1919, Elwood was the son of the late Anthony and Margaret Franzel Zmarthie. Along with his wife, Helen, Elwood was a founding member of Sacred Heart Church in Auburn. He was previously employed by the NYS Department of Transportation as a civil engineer. Elwood enjoyed working with electronics and loved the time he and Helen spent in Florida during the winter months. He always had stories to share and truly enjoyed the company of others.

Elwood is survived by his son, Kevin Zmarthie; his daughter-in-law, Suzanne Zmarthie; his five grandchildren; his six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; his great friends, Craig and Linda Wright, and many other friends he made while at the Finger Lakes Center for Living, where he received exceptional care.

Along with his parents, Elwood was predeceased by his wife, Helen Kerwin Zmarthie, and is sons, Bernard and John Zmarthie.

A memorial service will be held in the spring with entombment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Donations in Elwood’s name may be made to the Owasco Fire Department.

Please visit whitechapelfh.com to leave condolences for the family.

