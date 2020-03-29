Emmett 'Cliff' Sovocool

Born Oct. 25, 1928, in the house next door to the business he ran for 65 years, son of parents Emmett and Violet. He owned and operated a General Contracting and Hardware Store, Slade and Sovocool, starting the business with his brother-in-law, Howard Slade. He built 98 local homes and 13 log cabins along with multiple steel buildings. He was fortunate to work alongside all six sons. A well respected man in the community, he participated in The Moravia Car Club, The Methodists Men’s Club, a 60 year member of the Grange. He worked six days a week with a remarkable recall for information. He was an avid hunter, and liked spending time with his family. He touched many lives, a life well lived!