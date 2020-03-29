MORAVIA — Emmett “Cliff” Sovocool, of Oak Hill Road, Moravia, died on March 24, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Syracuse.
Born Oct. 25, 1928, in the house next door to the business he ran for 65 years, son of parents Emmett and Violet. He owned and operated a General Contracting and Hardware Store, Slade and Sovocool, starting the business with his brother-in-law, Howard Slade. He built 98 local homes and 13 log cabins along with multiple steel buildings. He was fortunate to work alongside all six sons. A well respected man in the community, he participated in The Moravia Car Club, The Methodists Men’s Club, a 60 year member of the Grange. He worked six days a week with a remarkable recall for information. He was an avid hunter, and liked spending time with his family. He touched many lives, a life well lived!
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his sons, John (Kathi), William, Frederick (Donna), Robert (Jodi), of Moravia, and Joseph (Amy), of New Woodstock; grandchildren, Eric, Dana, Aaron, Jennifer, Terry, Kayla, David, Nicole, Bob, Amy, Justin, Alyssa, and Zack; sister, Hilda Peterson; many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; many others who thought of him fondly as “Gramps.”
Cliff was predeceased by his wife, Alice; daughter-in-law, Bonnie; son, David; grandson, Seth; granddaughter, Tina; and nine of his siblings.
Funeral services will be private due to the pandemic. A memorial service will be planned at a future date. Both he and his business will be missed by the Moravia community.
Contributions may be made to either the Moravia Fire Department or Four Town Ambulance. He supported both of their endeavors throughout his life.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.