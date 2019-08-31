MORAVIA — Emmett R. Hall, 101, of Moravia and Locke, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Guthrie-Cortland Rehabilitation Center after a short illness.
Emmett was born March 1, 1918 in Moravia, a son of Clarence Hall Sr. and Mary Heffernan. He had been a farmer with his family on Dresserville Road, Moravia for several years. He then worked for Hewitt Bros. Inc, in Locke, and then at Smith Corona Typewriter in Cortland until his retirement. He was a member of the Locke Senior Citizens and St. Patrick’s Church, Moravia.
Emmett is survived by his wife, Ruth Weller Hall, of Cortland; one daughter, Julie Saltsman, of Homer; stepdaughters, Tina (Terry) Harris, of Auburn, and Rose (Mike) Brayton, of Cortland; stepson, Joel (Kandy) Stroup, of Binghamton; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia Murphy Hall in 1981; brothers, Clarence Jr., John, Charles, Richard, and David; sisters, Margaret McDonald, Dorothy Reilley, and Miriam VanDuyne.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Grove Street, Moravia. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia.
Memorial contributions are requested for Four Town First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 28, Moravia, NY 13118.
