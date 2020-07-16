Enrico 'Hank' Franceschelli
July 14, 2020
AUBURN — Enrico "Hank" Franceschelli, 86, of Auburn passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.
He was born in Geneva, the son of the late Rocco and Rose DeLizzio Franceschelli and resided most of his life in Auburn. "Hank" or Henry as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was a Korean War veteran having served our country proudly in the Marines. Hank retired from New Process Gear in Syracuse after more than 30 years of service. He was a former communicant of Sacred Heart Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Hank loved being outdoors, especially fishing and relaxing on his boat. He also enjoyed an occasional trip to one of our local casinos. Above everything, Hank cherished the time spent with his family and will be sadly missed by all of them.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Helene (Driscoll) Franceschelli, of Auburn; his children: Michael (Melissa) Franceschelli, of Cortland, Jeffrey Franceschelli, of Oneida, Christopher (Kara Sobus) Franceschelli, of Auburn, Carol (Tom) Gough, of Horseheads, Steven (Angi) Franceschelli, of Corning; stepchildren: Melinda (Barry) Waters, of Florida, Richard (Susan) Driscoll, of Victor, Thomas (Pamela) Driscoll, of Auburn, Patrick (Kerry) Driscoll, of Ohio, Maggie Driscoll, of Florida, Daniel (Michelle Vasile) Driscoll, of Auburn; a brother, Anthony Franceschelli, of Auburn, numerous grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his first wife, Kathryn "Kate" (McKay) Franceschelli, a sister, Pauline LeGrett and brother, Santo "Woody" Franceschelli.
A private service will be held this week in Pettigrass Funeral Home. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery will also be held at the convenience of the family.
Any contributions that are made in Hank's memory, please donate to a charity of one's choice.
