Enrico 'Hank' Franceschelli

He was born in Geneva, the son of the late Rocco and Rose DeLizzio Franceschelli and resided most of his life in Auburn. "Hank" or Henry as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was a Korean War veteran having served our country proudly in the Marines. Hank retired from New Process Gear in Syracuse after more than 30 years of service. He was a former communicant of Sacred Heart Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Hank loved being outdoors, especially fishing and relaxing on his boat. He also enjoyed an occasional trip to one of our local casinos. Above everything, Hank cherished the time spent with his family and will be sadly missed by all of them.