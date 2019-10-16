AUBURN — Eric P. Keough, 54, of Auburn, passed away at his home with his family by his side on Oct. 12, 2019, after a brave and courageous battle with cancer.
Eric was born in Auburn on Oct. 8, 1965 to William and Dorothy Wylie Keough. During his life he was employed with Welch Allyn, Honeywell, and most recently Bo-Mer Plastics. Eric was a proud Eagle Scout and enjoyed hunting, cars, and working out. He also enjoyed trips to Del Lago Casino.
Eric is survived by his loving wife, Lorinn Keough; his daughter, Kyla (Michael) Olmstead; his son, Jacob Keough; his mother, Dorothy Keough; his brothers, Scott, Mark (Belgica), and Bruce (Karin) Keough; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Along with his father, William, Eric was predeceased by his brother Kirk Keough.
Calling hours for Eric will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Sacred Heart Church, Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Eric’s Hospice nurse, Tammy, for the care and compassion she provided during his final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes.
