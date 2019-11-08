AUBURN — Eric S. Niswender, 59, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Eric spent 25 years at Owens Illinois, where he made many friends and was very well liked by everyone. He also loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter for many years of his life, making the newspaper more than once for his “trophy bucks.” Eric was known for his tall tales, jokes, and vivid imagination. His dream was to move to Alaska where he would build a cabin and “live off the land.” Eric will be remembered for many things.
He is survived by his daughters, Autumn (30) and Karyle (24) Niswender, of Auburn; four grandchildren; three brothers, John, Leonard, and Duane; and a sister, Vicky.
Eric was predeceased by his parents, Marlene and John Niswender.
Come share his remembrance with us from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.brewfuneralhome.com.
