AUBURN — Mother Essie M. Hall left this side of heaven on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, with Christoph (Little Man) Jones.
Essie Hall was born in Hollandale, Miss. on Oct. 23, 1937. She was a resident of Cayuga. She was the church mother of Greater Evangelical Church of God in Christ of Syracuse, N.Y.
She leaves to mourn her stepchildren, Melvin Hall Jr., Patricia Hall-Okoro, and Vernon Hall; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her church family, Greater Evangelical Church of God in Christ of Syracuse, N.Y.; and a host family and friends.
A service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, in Greater Evangelical Church of God and Christ, 4325 S. Salina St., Syracuse.
For condolences, please visit www.LanghamFuneralhomellc.com.
