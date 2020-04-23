Ester Jane Bauder McCarthy
Ester Jane Bauder McCarthy

Ester Jane Bauder McCarthy

PORT BYRON — Ester Jane Bauder McCarthy, 87, of Port Byron, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

She was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Lyons, N.Y., to the late Ester Mae Bauder. She was a former employee of Dunn-McCarthy. She was a former Girl Scout leader, and an avid bowler.

Ester’s family was her life. She cherished her role as mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and was cherished in return by her children, their spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren

Surviving are her children, Wendy (Gary) Cook, Jeri Jo (Mark) Noga, Michael (Jillian) McCarthy, and Susan (Thomas) Dziuba; her grandchildren, Brenda (Alan) Coleman, Douglas (Elisa) Cook, Keri Rockwood, Amanda (Samuel) Cosamano, Sean McCarthy, Erin (Rob) Harter, Ryan (Alison) McCarthy, Kyle (Katie) McCarthy, Scott Dziuba, and Cory (Nicole) McCarthy. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Noelle, Jessica, Gabriella, Paige, Brianna, Julie, Ethan, Noah, Raegan, Jack, Avery, Sammy, Grayson, Amalya, Jaina, Clare, and Arlo; her brother-in-law, Robert McCarthy, and her sisters-in-law, Ginny Bauder and Jean McCarthy.

Services will be private; burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Port Byron. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made in Ester’s memory to the Wounded Warriors Project, the Port Byron Volunteer Fire Department, or Hospice of the Finger Lakes.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

To leave a message of condolence, go to plisfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ester McCarthy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

