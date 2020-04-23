× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORT BYRON — Esther Jane Bauder McCarthy, 87, of Port Byron, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

She was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Lyons, N.Y., to the late Esther Mae Bauder. She was a former employee of Dunn-McCarthy. She was a former Girl Scout leader, and an avid bowler.

Esther’s family was her life. She cherished her role as mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and was cherished in return by her children, their spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren

Surviving are her children, Wendy (Gary) Cook, Jeri Jo (Mark) Noga, Michael (Jilleen) McCarthy, and Susan (Thomas) Dziuba; her grandchildren, Brenda (Alan) Coleman, Douglas (Elisa) Cook, Keri Rockwood, Amanda (Samuel) Cosamano, Sean McCarthy, Erin (Rob) Harter, Ryan (Alison) McCarthy, Kyle (Katie) McCarthy, Scott Dziuba, and Cory (Nicole) McCarthy. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Noelle, Jessica, Gabriella, Paige, Brianna, Julie, Ethan, Noah, Raegan, Jack, Avery, Sammy, Grayson, Amalya, Jaina, Clare, and Arlo; her brother-in-law, Robert McCarthy, and her sisters-in-law, Ginny Bauder and Jean McCarthy.

Esther was predeceased by the love of her life, John J. McCarthy, in 1994; her brother William Bauder; and her parents-in-law, John and Marian McCarthy.