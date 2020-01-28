Eugene Francis Seacor

CANANDAIGUA — Eugene F. Seacor, 69, of Canandaigua, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in the Canandaigua VA Medical Center.

Gene was born in Auburn, the son of the late Basil and Catherine Burroughs Seacor. Gene was employed with Canandaigua Medical Center until his illness. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He held membership with VFW Post 1975 and S-K Post American Legion all of Auburn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Surviving Eugene is his daughter, Michele Dailey, and his sister, Linda Jones, all of Auburn; two grandchildren, Ryan and Alexa Dailey; nephew, Ronnie; nieces, Kim, Tracy, and Terrilyn; his best friend and caregiver, David Wyatt.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery with military honors. Family and friends are invited to call on the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the funeral home.

Family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Canandaigua Medical Center Building 7-B 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua, NY 14424, in memory of Eugene.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence and or light a candle.