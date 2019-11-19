AUBURN — Eugene “Gene” J. Donofrio, 91, of 102 VanAnden St., Auburn, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in the Commons on St. Anthony.
A life resident of Auburn, Gene started as a meat cutter at the former Mohican Grocery and retired after many years as a butcher; as well as the P&C grocery chain's regional manager of quality control. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Council 207.
Gene was a talented singer and pianist and was very active in various Parish Minstrels throughout the area. He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church and a member of their choir for more than 60 years. His devotion continued throughout his life, helping with pasta dinners, St. Mary’s School fundraisers, and volunteering at Mercy Rehab, now the Commons on St. Anthony. Above all, Gene was committed to his family and the people he knew and loved throughout Central New York.
Gene is survived by his brother, Richard Donofrio; sister, Gen Donofrio Siracusa; his longtime loving companion, Sue Stubbs, all of Auburn; several nieces and nephews; great and great-great-nieces and nephews, and many close knit cousins in Auburn and Rochester.
In addition to his parents, Angelo and Margaret Mazzeo Donofrio, Gene was predeceased by two brothers, William Donofrio and his wife, “Babe,” and Joseph Donofrio and his wife, Helen; one sister, Thomasina Donofrio Borza and her husband, Joe; and brother-in-law, Joseph Siracusa.
Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered by the Rev. Frank Lioi at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in St. Mary’s Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours for Gene will be conducted from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of the 4th floor at the Commons on St. Anthony for the wonderful care and attention shown to Gene.
Gene was truly a devoted Christian. His kind eyes and helpful smile portrayed what a true Disciple of our Lord should look like. Many fine renaissance artists have tried to capture a look similar to Gene’s peaceful face in their classic paintings. Gene spoke softly; had no need to carry any stick at all; his protection came from his closeness to the right hand of the Savior, and his Mother.
Contributions may be made in memory of Gene to the charity of one’s choice.
