UNION SPRINGS — Eugene R. Heath, 84, of Union Springs, passed away at home surrounded by his family and friends on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Mr. Heath was born in Auburn on Dec. 14, 1935, to the late Earl J. and Mary Etta Ramsey Heath. Eugene was a partner in Ward and Heath Tree Service for many years, and retired from Alco in 1993. After retiring, he went on to drive trucks for Dickman Farms. Gene was a Mason and a lifetime member of the Utopia Club. Mr. Heath enjoyed playing cards, gardening, and was an avid birdwatcher; he was even able to train the bluebirds. He had a love of all animals, over the years he took in more than 100 stray cats. Gene and his wife, Shirley, enjoyed going to the Fingerlakes Mall several times a week, and made many special friends there.
Eugene is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley Schryver Heath; children, Dawn (Larry) Whitcomb, Douglas Heath, Edward Heath, and Terri (Paul) Antoniewicz; grandchildren, Nichole (Joe) Wager, Jennifer (TJ) Johnson, Alicia Conboy, Debra (Craig) Williams, Nathan (Jeanette) Whitcomb, Timothy (Anne Marie) Whitcomb, Philip (Caitlin) Whitcomb, Joel Whitcomb, Andrea Antoniewicz, and Jade Hotchkiss; great-grandchildren, Finn and Cooper Wager, Sydney and Donovan Johnson, Ariana Heath, Caitlin and Nathan Conboy, Zyair and Moneia Reid-Yancey, Brandon Whitcomb, Andrew and Kyle Rothenburg; sister-in-law, Sally Heath; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Tina Potter and family.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to his parents, Gene was predeceased by his siblings, Earl, Stanley, Donald, John, Virginia, Genevieve, and Ina (James); and granddaughter, Erin Michelle Whitcomb.
The Heath family would like to thank Erica, Jolene, and Denise from Lifetime Care and the Hospice team for the wonderful, compassionate care they provided to Gene.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn, with Howard Haines officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Shriners Hospital for Children.
Service information
1:30PM
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.