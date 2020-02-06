Eugene R. Heath

Mr. Heath was born in Auburn on Dec. 14, 1935, to the late Earl J. and Mary Etta Ramsey Heath. Eugene was a partner in Ward and Heath Tree Service for many years, and retired from Alco in 1993. After retiring, he went on to drive trucks for Dickman Farms. Gene was a Mason and a lifetime member of the Utopia Club. Mr. Heath enjoyed playing cards, gardening, and was an avid birdwatcher; he was even able to train the bluebirds. He had a love of all animals, over the years he took in more than 100 stray cats. Gene and his wife, Shirley, enjoyed going to the Fingerlakes Mall several times a week, and made many special friends there.