WEEDSPORT — Eugene Titus, 61, of Weedsport, passed away Oct. 12, 2019, with family by his side.
Eugene was born in Auburn on Jan. 18, 1958, to Myrnice and Nancy Brown Titus. He last worked for Martin Farms in Port Byron. He loved hunting, fishing, and enjoyed watching WWE wrestling.
Eugene is survived by loving companion, Karen Pelc; stepchildren, Barbara Hodson, Maria Pelc, Liz Pelc, and Melissa Pelc; brothers, Steve (Ann) Titus and David Titus; sister, Roseann Titus; 10 step-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
He was predeceased by parents, and brothers, Keith and Mark Titus.
Calling hours from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 17, at White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn. Service to immediately follow. Burial in Lakeview Cemetery in Skaneateles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.