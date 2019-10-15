{{featured_button_text}}

WEEDSPORT — Eugene Titus, 61, of Weedsport, passed away Oct. 12, 2019, with family by his side.

Eugene was born in Auburn on Jan. 18, 1958, to Myrnice and Nancy Brown Titus. He last worked for Martin Farms in Port Byron. He loved hunting, fishing, and enjoyed watching WWE wrestling.

Eugene is survived by loving companion, Karen Pelc; stepchildren, Barbara Hodson, Maria Pelc, Liz Pelc, and Melissa Pelc; brothers, Steve (Ann) Titus and David Titus; sister, Roseann Titus; 10 step-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by parents, and brothers, Keith and Mark Titus.

Calling hours from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 17, at White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn. Service to immediately follow. Burial in Lakeview Cemetery in Skaneateles.

