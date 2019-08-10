Eugenia M. Hearn, 86, of Auburn, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Aug. 7, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Eugenia was born on March 25, 1933 in Granite City, Illinois to the late Lucille and Peter Schmitt Gallaher. Eugenia attended a boarding school, graduated from East High; as well as the Auburn Business School. Prior to being a homemaker, she was employed at Dunn and McCarthy’s. She loved watching the Auburn Doubledays and was affectionately referred to as the “Bell Lady.” Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons.
Eugenia is survived by her children, Michael Hearn; Kevin (Paula Downs) Hearn, David (Stacey) Hearn, Patrick Hearn; her grandsons David Hearn II, Caden Hearn; her siblings, James Schmitt, Donna (Joe) Gormley and Carol (Butch) Deering; and a special sister in law, Fran Picciano.
Along with her parents, Eugenia was predeceased by her husband, John Hearn, and her daughters, Amy and Kelly Hearn.
Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11 in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday in St. Alphonsus Church. Donations in Eugenia’s name may be made to the Auburn Doubledays or the American Kidney Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.