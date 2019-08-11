Our beloved mother, wife and grandmother Evelyn Breese, of Nauvoo Road, Port Byron died unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at the age of 80.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Arthur Breese and her children Reberta (Kim) La Forte; Arthur (Angela) Breese III; William (Elisa) Breese. Thomas (Tracey) Breese; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to being an excellent mother, cook and housekeeper, Evelyn enjoyed working at various jobs including the Port Byron Central School system, Auburn Memorial Hospital, K-Mart, Wal-Mart and as a home health aid.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Audioun Funeral Home, LLC in Port Byron. A service will immediately follow at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.