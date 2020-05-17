× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEEDSPORT — Evelyn I. Stone, 90, of Weedsport, passed peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Evelyn lived in West Monroe most of her life where she and Ed built their own home together. In 2008 they moved to Weedsport after Ed was diagnosed with ALS. They loved camping and fishing along the St. Lawrence.

Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Edgar S. Stone, and brother, Harry F. Avery.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Richard) DeMoors; son, David Stone; grandchildren, Tamara DeMoors and Karin (Kevin) Loftus; great-grandson, Bryce Rogers; and beloved dogs, Dallas and Chico.

A private service will be held for family only in Union Settlement Cemetery in West Monroe.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Auburn SPCA in her memory.

www.watsontraub.com for online guestbook.

