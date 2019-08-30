CATO — Florence L. Mathews, 95, formerly of Short Road, Cato, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at The Commons on St. Anthony.
Mrs. Mathews was born in Sterling, N.Y., on Dec. 18, 1923, to the late Christa and Hannah Holmes Schrader. Florence was an avid bowler and was the local historian for schools in the area. She was known for her delicious homemade pies and would spend hours canning jams, jellies, chili, and sauces. Florence had a love of hummingbirds and enjoyed tending to her garden every day. She spent many years camping and traveling with her close friend, Leroy Peck.
Florence is survived by her children, James (Patricia) Mathews, Roger (Katherine) Mathews, and Carol Witchey; her sister, Gertrude Woodworth; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Florence was predeceased by her husband, John J. Mathews Sr.; her son, John J. Mathews Jr.; her seven sisters and her two brothers.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence’s name may be made to the Weedsport Ambulance Fund, 8892 South St., Weedsport, NY 13166 or the Cato Fire Department, P.O. Box 252, Cato, NY 13033.
