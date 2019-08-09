AUBURN — Floyd H. Godfrey Jr., 77, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 6, 2019.
Born Jan. 8, 1942 in Springfield, Mass. to the late Helen and Floyd Godfrey Sr., Floyd was a resident of Elbridge, N.Y. for more than 60 years, before moving to The Village at Auburn Grove in 2014.
Floyd was a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran and had also served 10 years with the 174th TAC FTR WG, NYANG, “The Boys from Syracuse.” Floyd was always proud of his military service and was a lifetime member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars; a member of the USS Platte Association; NS the 174th TFW Alumni Association.
He was a former member of the Elbridge Volunteer Fire Department and a former Republican Committeeman in the town of Elbridge. He was a past vice president of Neighborhood Watch of Central New York, Inc. Floyd retired in 1998 after 32 years with Carrier Corporation.
Floyd is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Laura Evans Godfrey, of Skaneateles; his two children, Floyd H. Godfrey III (Robert Becker), of Kennesaw, Ga., and Michele (Robert) Fedigan, of Elbridge; step-granddaughter, Janine Fedigan; siblings, Susan Phelps, Jeannie Mills, Dorie Godfrey, Jackie Beyea, Joseph Godfrey, Marleah Godfrey, Katy Hoak, Jon Godfrey, and Tom Godfrey; and several in-laws, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn, with a memorial service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A private burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Elbridge.
Contributions may be made to the 174th TAC FTR WG, Memorial Fund, in care of the 174th Alumni Association, 6001 E. Molloy Road, Syracuse, NY 13211-7099, or Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.