AUBURN — Floyd W. Kindrew, 86, of Auburn, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital.
Floyd was born in Stroudsburg, Pa., to the late Franklin and Mary Kovack Kindrew. Floyd was the third child of 22 children. He was raised on a farm in Pennsylvania and went in the service when he was a teenager. After finishing his military service, he moved to New Jersey where he worked for a couple of years before moving to Auburn. Floyd worked at several jobs in the area including a herdsman on the Wickstrom Farm, Harry’s Tire Co., Auburn Plastics, and Columbian Rope. Then in 1975 Floyd started working at Auburn Steel Co. as a material handler, shortly after became a crane operator and retired following 20 years of service.
Floyd married his wife, Stella on Dec. 19, 1953 and had a wonderful marriage for just over 60 years. Stella passed away on Jan. 11, 2014. The two are now reunited once again.
Floyd was the oldest living member of the Calimeri Veterans Post. He also was a member of SK Post, Eagles Club, Moose Club, and the Ukrainian National Club.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his son, Shaun W. Kindrew; daughters, Alicyn R. Salato and her husband, Joseph, and Shereen M. Androsko and her husband, David; special nephew, Dani Kindrew. He was more than an uncle he was like my Dad and best friend. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Brian J., William C., and Rebecca Kindrew, Emilie S., Vincent L., and Ashlee M. Salato, Brittany C. and Brandon A. Androsko; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Horace, Woody, and Kenny Kindrew; sisters, Florence Gruver, Nettie Kindrew, and Barb Kindrew.
In addition to his parents and wife, Floyd was predeceased by 15 siblings.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Fleming Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021, in memory of Floyd W. Kindrew.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.