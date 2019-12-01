Frances Latini, 97, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at the Finger Lakes Center For Living.
Mrs. Latini was born in Vestal, N.Y. on Sept. 24, 1922, to the late Edward and Elizabeth Darrow Rose. Frances was a parishioner at St. Mary's Church for many years. She volunteered with RSVP and the Scat Van for over 20 years. Her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her loving family.
Frances is survived by her children, Rita (Jim) Good, Lory (John) Severns, Michael (Carol) Latini, Nancy (Rick) Charles, Richard Latini and his special friend Doris, and Teresa (Chris) Clark; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by her husband, Rudolph "Rudy" Latini, in 1989 and her infant son Danny in 1946.
Services will be held privately for the family.
Donations in memory of Frances may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA, 41 York St., Auburn NY 13021.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
