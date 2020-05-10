AUBURN — Frances P. Cammilleri Maloney, 71, the wife of Terrance Maloney, of Auburn, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home.
A life resident of Auburn, and together with her husband, they owned and operated various businesses around Central New York. Franie enjoyed hanging with friends at the Sicz Club, making people feel good and taking care of them. Most of all, she loved the time spent with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Terry, she is survived by two sons, Stephen Follett, of Sennett, and Terrance Maloney Jr., of Auburn; one daughter, Lisa Follett Baker, of Mentz; two brothers, Frank Cammilleri and Paul Cammilleri and his wife, Victoria, all of Auburn; grandchildren, Stephen, Ashley, Corin, and Taino Follett, Paulie Ruschak, Cassandra Schramm, Misty Ruschak, Noah Schramm, and Morgan, Riley, and Griffin Maloney; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Franie was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Antoinette Buttaro Cammilleri.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
