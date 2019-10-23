AUBURN — Francis E. “Cheech” Pettigrass, 89, of Hamilton Avenue, Auburn, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Crest Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Fairport.
He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Nicholas and Michelena Pettigrass. “Cheech,” as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was a veteran during the Korean War having served our country honorably in the Army. He received several medals while in the military including the prestigious Bronze Star. He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. Prior to his retirement, Cheech had been employed for more than 45 years by the former J.M.P. Construction Company and later worked for the City of Auburn as a heavy equipment specialist. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved to follow the New York Yankees baseball and New York Giants football teams. Francis enjoyed running and competed in numerous road races, well into his 70s in which he won most of his races for his age group.
He is survived by his three children, son, Mark (Nancy McKay) Pettigrass, of North Chili; two daughters, Jacqueline Short, of San Diego, Calif., and Francine Connors, of Mesa, Ariz.; grandchildren, David (Christine) Morse, Holly, Paul, and Jennifer Short, and Michael Connors; a great-granddaughter, Madison Morse; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Norma (DeLuise) Pettigrass, in 2016; a son, Nick Pettigrass in 2012; sister, Josephine Ferlenda; brothers, Peter and Leonard Pettigrass; and sons-in-law, John Connors and Rick Short.
A calling hour will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. this Friday morning at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn, with his Mass of Christian burial to follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. on Friday in St. Mary’s Church. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum, where military honors will be accorded.
Contributions may be made in Francis’ memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.
