AUBURN — Francis J. “Frank” Guariglia, 91, of Auburn, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Scotia, N.Y.

Frank was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Sabato and Alfonsina DiGrotto Guariglia. He attended Auburn schools. Until his retirement, he owned F.J. Guariglia Associates. He was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church, and prior to that, Sacred Heart Church.

He is survived by his daughters, Jean (Tom) Plis, of Glenville, N.Y., and Fran (Mark) Turner, of Skaneateles; his son, Steve Guariglia, of Boston, Mass.; his grandchildren, Stephanie, Katie, Laura, Alex, Nicholas, and Nicole; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Mary Jane Fruscello Guariglia, in 2000; his son, Joseph in 2019; and his brothers, Vincenzo, Anthony, and Ralph.

Friends are invited to call on the family from 8:30 till 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Frank’s Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. with Fr. Louis Vasile officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Research and Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Scleroderma Tri State Inc. Chapter, 59 Front St., Binghamton, NY 13905.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.