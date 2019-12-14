WESTFIELD, N.J. — Francis Joseph Hogan, 53, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 12, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Joe was born the ninth of twelve children in Auburn, N.Y., to Jack and Jeanne Hogan. As a teenager, he could be found working at his family’s grocery store, on his paper route, or pounding cars with snowballs. After graduating from Blessed Trinity School and Auburn High School, Joe attended Saint Bonaventure University, where he earned a degree in marketing. His most recent employment was Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Helsinn Therapeutics.
Joe married his high school sweetheart, Micki Fitzpatrick, and they moved to Albany, N.Y., where they started a family. His career moved him and his family to Stewartsville, N.J., where they made many lasting friends. He loved coaching his children’s recreational sports teams. Joe also enjoyed his group of KMCC friends and the cherished memories they made.
Joe and his family later moved to Westfield, N.J., where an additional circle of friendships grew. He was active in the local Republican Party and while not of Italian heritage, Joe will be greatly missed at the annual Westfield UNICO Italian-American Pig Roast.
Joe held dear the lifelong friendships with his high school friends, organizing their gatherings at their annual golf outings and keeping in regular contact with each other throughout the year.
Throughout his life, his sense of humor and positivity were infectious. Joe went out of his way to make others laugh and bring joy into their lives. He always created an environment of inclusiveness and never left anyone out. Joe always befriended the stranger, and that stranger became a friend.
Joe took tremendous pride in his amazing children, and could never have done it without his incredible, most supportive cheerleader and wife, Micki.
Joe is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Micki; two sons, Kelly and Kerry; and daughter, Grace. He is also survived by his mother, Jeanne Hogan; his six brothers, Tom (Marybeth), Jay (Patty), Richie, Mike (Lisa), Jim (Sheri), and Pat (Meg); and five sisters, Kathie Collier (Pat), Jeanie Lewis (Tom), Marianne Sabine (Mark), Margie Kachris (Ted), and Julie Gentile (Bob Buckley). In addition, he is survived by his mother-in-law, Mindy Fitzpatrick; and two sisters-in-law, Rosi Mammen (Tim) and Mary McDaniels (Jeff). He is survived by many nieces and nephews, loving relatives, and friends.
The calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home in Westfield, N.J. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, in The Catholic Church of the Holy Trinity in Westfield, N.J. A private family burial will take place in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Auburn, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions to Tyburn Academy, 17 Clymer St., Auburn, NY 13021. This Catholic school held a special place in Joe’s heart, as his mother was the founding principal.
