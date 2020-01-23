AUBURN — Frank A. Greene, 95, of Auburn, passed away Jan. 18, 2020, at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Greene was born in Conquest on Nov. 7, 1924 to the late Frank and Mildred Stewart Greene. Frank was a World War II Army Infantry veteran, proudly serving his country from 1942 to 1945. He retired from the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department as an undersheriff. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post and of the 3rd Infantry Divisions Society. Frank was also a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 911 in Cato and a past member and Chief of the Cato Fire Department.

Frank is survived by his daughter, Jean Brackins; his grandchildren, Janie Lyman and Craig Brackins; his great-grandchildren, Natalie, Maeve, Danny, and Luke Lyman, and Jolie Brackins.

Along with his parents, Frank was predeceased by his siblings, Luella Roarke, Ruth Bishop, Jane Baldwin, Marjorie Olcott, Harlan Greene, and Leroy Greene.

A memorial service for Frank will be held in the spring with a burial in Fort Hill Cemetery.

Donations in Frank’s memory may be made to LaBuff Cole American Legion Post 911 Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.