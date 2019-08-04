AUBURN — Frank J. Vanacore, 86, of Auburn, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at his home Tuesday evening, July 30, 2019.
He was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the son of the late Gennaro and Anna Charella Vanacore. Frank was a U.S. Army veteran having served our country honorably during the Korean War. He retired from Alco Products after more than 30 years of service. Frank was a former Purple Lancer and member of the C.I. Post. He was an avid New York Yankees and Giants sports enthusiast. He also enjoyed tuning into some of his favorite shows, which included The Family Feud and just about any cooking show. Frank cherished the time spent with his family and will be sadly missed by all of them.
He is survived by his four children, Joseph (Arsenia) Vanacore, of Florida, N.Y., Sherri Viggiano-Hipkens, Lori (Grant) Miller, and Richard (Brenda) Vanacore, all of Auburn; 11 grandchildren, Alex and Saundra, Chelsey Hipkens, Adam (Melissa), Jeremiah (Johanna), Joshua (Victoria), Ryan, Brandon, Zachary, Brandon, and Mary; six great-grandchildren, Hudson, Korben, Elisha, Jonathan, Tucker, and Bryce; sister, Patricia Lewandowski; sister-in-law, Norma Vanacore; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his wife, Beverly; a sister, Florence DeBellis; and brother, Pasquale “Patsy” Vanacore.
Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. this Monday with services to immediately follow at 6 p.m. all at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A reception will follow the services at Freedom Baptist Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.