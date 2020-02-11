Frank M. Emmi

Born in Auburn, Frank was a veteran of World War II, having served with the United States Army Air Force from 1942 to 1945. Frank was a gun armorer specialist on P-38, P-47, and P-51 aircraft all in 30 and 50 caliber as well as 20 mm weaponry. He also handled the synchronization of the gun camera to the guns recording aerial victories for the pilots. He served with the vaunted 39th fighter squadron of the 35th fighter group of the 5th Air Force. With this well-traveled historic fighter squadron, Frank saw action in New Guinea, Netherlands, Bismarck Archipelago, Luzon, Northern Solomons, Western Pacific, East Indies, Philippines, and Okinawa. Frank retired after more than 34 years at Buckeye Pipe Line Co. and enjoyed gardening and operating Frank’s Nursery on Canoga Road.