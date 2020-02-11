AUBURN — Frank M. Emmi, 96, the husband of Anita Cristello Emmi, of Auburn, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in The Commons on St. Anthony.
Born in Auburn, Frank was a veteran of World War II, having served with the United States Army Air Force from 1942 to 1945. Frank was a gun armorer specialist on P-38, P-47, and P-51 aircraft all in 30 and 50 caliber as well as 20 mm weaponry. He also handled the synchronization of the gun camera to the guns recording aerial victories for the pilots. He served with the vaunted 39th fighter squadron of the 35th fighter group of the 5th Air Force. With this well-traveled historic fighter squadron, Frank saw action in New Guinea, Netherlands, Bismarck Archipelago, Luzon, Northern Solomons, Western Pacific, East Indies, Philippines, and Okinawa. Frank retired after more than 34 years at Buckeye Pipe Line Co. and enjoyed gardening and operating Frank’s Nursery on Canoga Road.
Within the past month, Frank and his wife, Anita, lost their precious son, Frank to cancer. He passed away Jan. 2, 2020, in Huntington, N.Y., and was mourned deeply.
In addition to his wife, Anita, Frank is survived by his treasured son’s wife, Janet Emmi, of Long Island; brother, James Emmi, of Syracuse; three sisters, Rose Mailloux, of Auburn, Nancy Avery, of Ithaca, and Rita Canas, of Connecticut; sister-in-law, Lorraine Emmi, of Auburn; granddaughters, Leeann, Sarah, and Elizabeth Emmi, all of Long Island; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Louis and Filomena Spinelli Emmi, and his son, Frank was predeceased by five brothers, Tony, Sam, Mike, Steve, and Alfred Emmi; and two sisters, Mary Emmi and Josephine Kuczek.
Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Francis Church. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling honors will be conducted from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
