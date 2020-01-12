{{featured_button_text}}

Born on Nov. 29, 1968, Frederick A. Knapp Jr., 51, of Locke, NY, died unexpectedly on Dec. 31, 2019.

Fred was well known for his amazing mechanical skills and his love for trapping in his younger years. He would help anyone and expect nothing in return. He opened his arms to anyone who needed his love and guidance.

He is survived by three children: David Laird, Kori Towsley and Ashley-Ellen Knapp, and his six grandchildren. He also leaves behind his six siblings: Constance Kemp; Lisa Knapp; Patricia Nolan (Robert); Allen Knapp (Kathleen); Dianne Engst and Robert Knapp. Lastly, he is remembered by many nieces and nephews and several extended family members. 

He was predeceased by Frederick Allen Knapp Sr., Annabelle Jean Peterson and Jay Allen Snushall. 

Mr. Knapp's children have decided to do a small family gathering, at their discretion, outside of the funeral services.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments