AUBURN — Frederick E. Monroe, 88, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at The Centers at St. Camillus Nursing Home.

Fred was born May 8, 1931, in Cooperstown, N.Y., the son of the late Earl F. and Fannie E. Angell Monroe. He was musical, playing clarinet and saxophone in dance halls, and granges as a young man. He served in Korea during the Korean War from 1952-1954 as an ambulance driver. He retired from General Electric, having worked in Syracuse, Alaska, and Turkey for GE. Fred and his late wife enjoyed square dancing and traveled throughout the states and Ireland, making many friends along the way. Fred was a member of the American Legion and VFW.

Fred is survived by nephews, Kevin Ryan and Tim (Michael Farrell) Manolescu; niece, Doris (Manolescu) Higab; as well as many other nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor (Ryan) Monroe, and sister, Martha (Monroe) Manolescu.

Fred’s family would like to thank all those who exercised dedicated care for Fred at Brookdale Summerfield Senior Living, Peregrine Senior Living, and The Centers at St. Camillus.