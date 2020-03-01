Frederick E. Monroe
Frederick E. Monroe

AUBURN — Frederick E. Monroe, 88, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at The Centers at St. Camillus Nursing Home.

Fred was born May 8, 1931, in Cooperstown, N.Y., the son of the late Earl F. and Fannie E. Angell Monroe. He was musical, playing clarinet and saxophone in dance halls, and granges as a young man. He served in Korea during the Korean War from 1952-1954 as an ambulance driver. He retired from General Electric, having worked in Syracuse, Alaska, and Turkey for GE. Fred and his late wife enjoyed square dancing and traveled throughout the states and Ireland, making many friends along the way. Fred was a member of the American Legion and VFW.

Fred is survived by nephews, Kevin Ryan and Tim (Michael Farrell) Manolescu; niece, Doris (Manolescu) Higab; as well as many other nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor (Ryan) Monroe, and sister, Martha (Monroe) Manolescu.

Fred’s family would like to thank all those who exercised dedicated care for Fred at Brookdale Summerfield Senior Living, Peregrine Senior Living, and The Centers at St. Camillus.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Auburn.

Memorial contributions in Fred’s name may be made to the Hartwick Seminary Cemetery Association, 4773 NY-28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Service information

Mar 4
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
10:30AM
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
