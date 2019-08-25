AUBURN — Frederick J. Dziuba, 79, of Howard Street, Auburn, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the Commons on St. Anthony, Auburn.
Fred was born on Jan. 9, 1940 in Auburn. He was the son of Frank and Mildred Gleason Dziuba. He loved his country and was proud to have served while in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a partner in the company of Pickard & Anderson, working as a professional land surveyor. Fred was always active; he was a member of the Falcon’s Sportsman Club, serving in several positions including past president, a member of the S-K American Legion Post 1324, a NRA gun safety instructor, hunting instructor, a member on the Salvation Army Board, and a Boy Scout leader. As an adult he played softball for many years; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, and the New York Yankees.
Fred was an active and dedicated member of the Auburn Church of the Nazarene. Years ago he started the Senior Adult Ministry Program and oversaw the Ushers program. For many years he served as church secretary, financial secretary, and treasurer.
Fred is survived by his wife and best friend of 51 years, Lynda Bennett Dziuba; his devoted children, Patricia L. Dziuba, and Robert F. Dziuba and his wife, Jennifer; his beloved grandchildren, Lukas and Tyler, who were the joy of his life; his brother, Thomas (Susan) Dziuba; close friends, Candy and Ashley Jones; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by his siblings, Frank and David Dziuba, and Mary Sumner.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 3360 E. Genesee St., Auburn; services to follow at noon, with a luncheon provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frederick J. Dziuba may be made to the Auburn Church of the Nazarene.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
