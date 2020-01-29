UNION SPRINGS — Gail Nye, 63, of Bluefield Road, Union Springs, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Upstate University Hospital.
Mr. Nye was born in Auburn on Dec. 1, 1956. He spent many years as a contractor and was a member of the American Legion in Union Springs.
You have free articles remaining.
Gail is survived by his mother, Gladys Edmunds Nye; his siblings, Leonard (Cathy) Nye, Craig Nye, Susan Nye, Wendy (Mark) Dauerheim, and Michelle Nye; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Harold E. Nye in 1996; and his brother, Robin Nye in 2015.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Visitation will be held prior from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fleming Fire Department #2, 5024 NY 34, Auburn, NY 13021 or Sons of the American Legion Post 1107, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs, NY 13160.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.