CANANDAIGUA — Garrett D. Ruston, 32, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Canandaigua.
Garrett was born in Auburn, N.Y. on May 14, 1987.
Garrett is survived by his loving family, his father, Richard D. Ruston III; his mother, Nancy (Lee) Ryerson; his sisters, Melissa (Michael) Dello Stritto and Molly (Charles) Prichard; his niece, Madeline Prichard; his nephews, Rowan Prichard and Angelo Dello Stritto, whom he shared a special relationship with; his grandmother, Madeline O’Connor; his beloved dog, Tooty “Cubby”; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 3360 E. Genesee St., Auburn, with services to immediately follow at 11 a.m.
To honor Garrett and his love for dogs, donations may be made to Helping Hounds Dog Rescue, 6606 Kinne Road, Syracuse, NY 13214, and to your local SPCA.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
