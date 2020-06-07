× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORT BYRON — On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, our loving father and grandfather, Gary Guy Sr., passed away unexpectedly.

He is survived by his daughters, Shelly Granatiero, and Vicky Townsend; son, Gary Guy Jr.; sister, Doreen Henry; ex-wife, Elayne Orasi; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother, Janice Guy; father, Floyd Lamphere, Frederick Guy; brothers, Ronald, Billy, Tom, and Dana; granddaughter, Amber Townsend.

Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman; was known for his love of music and guitar playing, and racing on dirt track.

Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family in Pine Hill Cemetery.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements.

Condolences to Audiounfuneralhome.com.

