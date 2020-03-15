MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Gary (Houston) Donald Stott, 74, passed away peacefully Feb. 28, 2020, at his home in Mooresville, N.C.

Gary grew up in Auburn, N.Y., and was a graduate of Weedsport Central School. He received his associate's degree from Alfred State Technical College. He was a regional sales manager for Revere Transducers for many years before assisting his brother, Fred with Palmer Chevrolet, and his brother, Kevin with Owasco Marine. When he moved to North Carolina he got his real estate license and assisted his son-in-law with sales for Leonardi Mfg. He loved the sun and warm weather which of course included boating and maintaining his beloved lawn! He moved to the Mooresville, N.C. area to be close to a sport he followed so closely, NASCAR!

Gary is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Joe) Leonardi, and Christine (Todd) Chamberlain. He is also survived by three wonderful grandchildren, Cody (Lena) Genkos, Madison and Carson Chamberlain; a brother, Fred Stott, and two sisters, Diane Dolezal and Melinda Wright. Also surviving are two special sisters-in-law, Janice Stott and Roseann Stott; as well as the mother of his children, Marilyn Barber Stott Hannig, and several nieces and nephews. He had very special friends in North Carolina, Wil and Jan Vohs, Barry and Karen Ward, and Mike and Terri Stoddard.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}