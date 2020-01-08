{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Lee Shernesky

AUBURN — Gary Lee Shernesky, 68, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, Jan. 5, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Philipsburg, Pa., the son of the late Joseph and Ruth DeFrain Shernesky, and had resided most of his life in the Auburn area. Gary had been employed for several years by Austeel. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved to hunt and fish. Gary led a good life enjoying the simplest things around him. He especially cherished the times spent with his family and friends. He lived life “large!”

He is survived by his best friend and wife, Cathy (Creech) Shernesky, of Auburn; two children: son, Christopher (Amanda McAuliffe) Shernesky, of Seneca Falls; and daughter, Lisa (Joey) Candelario, of Westchester; three grandchildren, Maria, Clayton, and Lillian Shernesky; brother, James (Joanne) Shernesky, of Sennett; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his beloved canine friends, Rascal, and Chewy, and grand pup, Miss Fendi.

As were Gary’s wishes, there are no public calling hours or services.

Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

