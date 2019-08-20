AUBURN — Gene E. Predmore, 68, of Auburn, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019, at Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with his “girls” and beloved dog, Titan, by his side. He fought a courageous battle with a terminal illness. He was a family man who enjoyed the time he shared with them. In his sickest days, he always had a kind smile.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Trixie Jupin; his granddaughters, Tori (Eric) Splane, DeAnna Jupin, and RaeAnn Jupin; his great-granddaughters, Zailee Jupin and Ellee Splane; his sisters, Billie Clark and Rose Predmore; as well as nieces and nephews.
Gene was predeceased by his mother, Caroline Predmore.
Per Gene’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
Donations in Gene’s memory may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc.
