AUBURN — George Andrew Cramer, 89, loving husband and father, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

Born in Cayuga, N.Y., he was the son of the late Andrew and Lillian Baker Cramer. He was a graduate of Union Springs High School and served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon returning, he met the love of his life for 65 years, Roberta Fares Cramer, and together they had three children.

George was a career bricklayer and finished his career by retiring from Austeel in 1996. He had many interests, but especially enjoyed raising racing pigeons. Later in life, that interest turned to raising white doves that were released at many functions, including The Great Race, weddings, parties, and funerals.

In addition to his loving wife, George is survived by their children, Judith (William) Merritt, James Cramer, and Jeanne (Robert) Hering; grandchildren, James (Eileen) Cramer, Andrea (William) Ruff, Jonathan Cramer, Peter (Erin) Cramer, Jacob (Erica) Cramer, Nicholas Cramer, and Jenna (Aaron Aksterowicz) Shorkey; eight great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Charlene Redar; and a niece, Genene Redar.

He was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Rita Fares.