George D. Hotaling

AUBURN — George D. Hotaling, 68, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Cortland Hospital.

George was born Oct. 10, 1951, in Fulton, N.Y., to George and Mary Lawler Hotaling. George served in the Marines 1969-1972. He enjoyed snowmobiling and cars.

He is survived by his wife, Norma; children, Shaun (Michalle Rhoads) Hotaling, Corey (Brittany Underwood) Hotaling, and Melyssa (Patrick Vannelli); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; mother, Mary Hotaling; brother, Gary (Marylou) Hotaling; sister, Cathy (Carl) Holcomb; stepsister, Kathy Lawler; and stepbrother, Patrick Lawler.

He was predeceased by his father, and a daughter, Shannon Hotaling.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, with funeral service to immediately follow at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.

