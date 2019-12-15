AUBURN — George D. Hotaling, 68, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Cortland Hospital.
George was born Oct. 10, 1951, in Fulton, N.Y., to George and Mary Lawler Hotaling. George served in the Marines 1969-1972. He enjoyed snowmobiling and cars.
He is survived by his wife, Norma; children, Shaun (Michalle Rhoads) Hotaling, Corey (Brittany Underwood) Hotaling, and Melyssa (Patrick Vannelli); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; mother, Mary Hotaling; brother, Gary (Marylou) Hotaling; sister, Cathy (Carl) Holcomb; stepsister, Kathy Lawler; and stepbrother, Patrick Lawler.
You have free articles remaining.
He was predeceased by his father, and a daughter, Shannon Hotaling.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, with funeral service to immediately follow at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.