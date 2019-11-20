AUBURN — George D. Pidlypchak, 72, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Commons on St. Anthony.
George was a life resident of the Auburn area, the son of the late Joseph and Anna Sheftic Pidlypchak. He was a graduate of Auburn Community College. He was a corrections officer at Auburn Correctional Facility, retiring in 1997. He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He was a communicant of SS. Peter and Paul Church. George was an avid hunter and bowler, and was a member of the Auburn Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
George is survived by his wife, Rose Mary “Chickie” Liseno Pidlypchak; his daughter, Amy Pidlypchak; son, Tim Pidlypchak; and grandchildren, Amber and Caleb Pidlypchak. Also surviving are his sister, Veronica (Tony) Recckio; brothers, John “Mike” (Irene), Christopher (Michelle), and Nicholas (Deb); several cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his sister-in-law, Elsie Pidlypchak.
Besides his parents, George was predeceased by his brother, Stephen.
Friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Funeral services and burial are private.
Contributions in George’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society or SS. Peter and Paul Church.
Words of condolence can be left at www.plisfuneralhome.com.
