SKANEATELES — George L. Scherrer Jr., 88, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully at Upstate Community Hospital on Aug. 9, 2019.

George attended Colgate University and served in the United States Navy before serving as president of JR Clancy Inc. until his retirement. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and spending time outdoors.

George is survived by his children, Deborah L. Scherrer, of Bethel, Conn., Andrew M. Scherrer, of Cazenovia, N.Y., and Thomas C. Scherrer, of Skaneateles, N.Y.; as well as his five grandchildren, Tommy, Cregg, Scotty, Jacob, and Joshua Scherrer. He is also survived by his sister, Polly Nicholson, of Rochester, N.Y.

George was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Welch, and beloved wife of 55 years, Deborah J. Scherrer.

A private graveside service was held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Skaneateles.

Donations can be made to Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208.

