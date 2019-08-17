GROTON, N.Y. — George O’Neil Jr., 63, of Groton, N.Y., died unexpectedly Aug. 13, 2019, at his home.
Born in Auburn, he was born Feb. 3, 1956, the son of George O’Neil Sr., of Clifton Springs, and the late Virginia Ponton O’Neil. Having lived in the area for most of his life he had attended Southern Cayuga School followed by enlisting with the U.S. Army to serve his country from 1976-1982. He spent 2 ½ years in Germany with the 3rd Armored Cavalry. Later he continued to serve with the New York Army National Guard until 1991. He had worked security for various companies in Tompkins County which included NCR, Tompkins Co. Airport, and Borg Warner. He also was employed with Crosible for many years. He was a member of the Groton Senior Citizens.
He is survived by his children, Teshia (Robert) Richards, Ashley (James) Peek, all of Moravia, and Nicholas (Melinda) O’Neil, of Locke; wife, Janice Hollenbeck O’Neil, of Union Springs; grandchildren, Dylan Richards, Cadence, Izabella, and Kaelyn O’Neil; a brother, Carl (Cherie) O’Neil, of Scipio Center, survive him as well.
A celebration of his life will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, at Fillmore Glen State Park Main Pavilion where the family will gather to share stories and remember. A dish to pass is welcomed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
Online condolences may be made to George’s guest book at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com.
