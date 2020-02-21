AUBURN — George R. Seibert, age 95, formerly of Dunning Avenue, Auburn, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Mr. Seibert was born in Skaneateles, the son of the late George and Mary Byrne Seibert. Originally he farmed, but following his marriage he became a lifelong resident of the Auburn area. He worked at Alco Manufacturing and retired from A1co when it was known as Auburn Tech. He and his wife, Anna, also worked for many years as independent distributors for the Syracuse Herald Journal and Post Standard.

They loved to go to garage sales, to work around the house and enjoyed the fruits of vegetable gardening. George also loved motorcycling and roller skating, which he continued to do into his 80s.

He is survived by his children, Karen Seibert, of Auburn, William (Tammy) Seibert, of North Carolina, Mark (Mary Jane) Seibert, of Albany, and Scott (Maria Kramer) Seibert, of Oregon; his grandson, Robert (Becca) Seibert, of North Carolina, and his great-grandson, Dominick, of North Carolina. He is also survived by his siblings, Helen (Robert) DeOrio, Shirley Tennity, and Harold (Jackie) Seibert; along with several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by close family friend, Bob Szczepanski.

He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Anna Baulick Seibert, in 2017.