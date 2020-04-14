OWASCO — George T. Clancy Jr., of Owasco, passed away peacefully at his home on April 12, 2020.
He was born April 7, 1927 and was the son of the late George T. Clancy and Ruth (Bryant) Clancy.
He was also predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Frances M. (Leonard) who passed away in 2015.
George and Frances were married June 25, 1949 and had six children, George T. Clancy III (Susan), of Auburn, Dr. Stephen (Paula) Clancy, of Lexington, Ky., Martha (Ronald) Milliman, of Auburn, Brian (Colleen) Clancy, of Auburn, Kevin (Margo) Clancy, of Baldwinsville, N.Y., and Sandra (William) Griffin, of Cranberry Lake, N.Y.
George had 15 grandchildren, George (Angelic) Clancy, Mindy Griffin, Lindsay (Alan) Miner, Jamie (Rob) DeBois, Kaitlin Clancy, Rebecca (Levi) Kiess, Jesse (Kate) Milliman, Tracy (Josh) Murphy, Morgan (Paul) Flickner, Bryan (Amanda) Dunlop, Sean (Andrea) Dunlap, Josh (Melanie) Clancy, Matthew (Kiersten) Clancy, William C. (Rusty) (Melissa) Griffin, and Jacob (Trisha) Griffin. George also had 28 great-grandchildren and another due the end of July.
George retired from IBEW 1249 after 39 years. His work took him to Africa, Iran, Alaska, Saudi Arabia, and all over the United States. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the “Benelovence” and received an honorable discharge. George was a member of the American Legion.
George had many hobbies and interests during his life. He was a founding member of the Cayuga County Skin Diving Club (1959). He owned and operated a scuba diving store. He taught scuba lessons at the YMCA and worked with police and fire departments doing underwater search and rescue. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was the owner and operator of A.C.S. taxidermy in his younger years.
After his retirement George volunteered for Habitat for Humanity as the building superintendent and also served on the board of directors. He also worked for the SPCA as the animal control officer.
George obtained his federal and state licenses to transport, sell, and keep exotic animals. He raised ostrich, Rhea, Emu’s, monkeys, marmosets, kangaroos, and an array of exotic birds. He had his NYS trapper’s license and was the owner and operator of A.C.S. animal capture service for nuisance animals and birds. He was also a NYS licensed animal rehabilitator.
George was also predeceased by his siblings, John, Robert, Mary, Patricia, and Rita Ellene.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Danielle Barber, Corina Reynolds, and Sandee Simmonds for their kindness and care they provided for George in his final years.
Services will be held privately for the family.
Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.
Please make a donation to the Owasco Fire Department #1, 7174 Owasco Road, Auburn, NY 13021, in George’s name.
