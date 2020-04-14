George T. Clancy Jr.

George had many hobbies and interests during his life. He was a founding member of the Cayuga County Skin Diving Club (1959). He owned and operated a scuba diving store. He taught scuba lessons at the YMCA and worked with police and fire departments doing underwater search and rescue. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was the owner and operator of A.C.S. taxidermy in his younger years.

After his retirement George volunteered for Habitat for Humanity as the building superintendent and also served on the board of directors. He also worked for the SPCA as the animal control officer.

George obtained his federal and state licenses to transport, sell, and keep exotic animals. He raised ostrich, Rhea, Emu’s, monkeys, marmosets, kangaroos, and an array of exotic birds. He had his NYS trapper’s license and was the owner and operator of A.C.S. animal capture service for nuisance animals and birds. He was also a NYS licensed animal rehabilitator.

George was also predeceased by his siblings, John, Robert, Mary, Patricia, and Rita Ellene.

The family would like to thank his caregivers, Danielle Barber, Corina Reynolds, and Sandee Simmonds for their kindness and care they provided for George in his final years.

Services will be held privately for the family.