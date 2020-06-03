× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEEDSPORT — Georgia Caroline Viele Martin, 90, of East Rude Street, Weedsport, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones.

Georgia was born in Red Creek on Feb. 25, 1930, the eldest child of the late Roscoe and Mary Viele. Georgia graduated from Red Creek Central School and Rochester Business Institute. It was at RBI that she met her dearest friend, Virginia “Ginny” Schram. Georgia was employed as a secretary for various agencies, including the Webster School District and the village of Weedsport. She was the inaugural Intake Coordinator for the newly formed Cayuga County Dispute Resolution Center.

After marrying Paul R. “Dick” Martin in 1960, they settled in Weedsport and Georgia devoted her time to raising and taking care of her family. She was engaged in many community organizations, including the LaBuff-Cole American Legion 911 Auxiliary in Cato, the Cayuga County American Legion Auxiliary, the Girl Scouts, the Weedsport United Methodist Church, and whatever sport or organization her children were involved in and needed a volunteer. Georgia loved watching her children participate in their many activities - a “hobby” she continued to enjoy to do for each of her grandchildren.