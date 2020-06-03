WEEDSPORT — Georgia Caroline Viele Martin, 90, of East Rude Street, Weedsport, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones.
Georgia was born in Red Creek on Feb. 25, 1930, the eldest child of the late Roscoe and Mary Viele. Georgia graduated from Red Creek Central School and Rochester Business Institute. It was at RBI that she met her dearest friend, Virginia “Ginny” Schram. Georgia was employed as a secretary for various agencies, including the Webster School District and the village of Weedsport. She was the inaugural Intake Coordinator for the newly formed Cayuga County Dispute Resolution Center.
After marrying Paul R. “Dick” Martin in 1960, they settled in Weedsport and Georgia devoted her time to raising and taking care of her family. She was engaged in many community organizations, including the LaBuff-Cole American Legion 911 Auxiliary in Cato, the Cayuga County American Legion Auxiliary, the Girl Scouts, the Weedsport United Methodist Church, and whatever sport or organization her children were involved in and needed a volunteer. Georgia loved watching her children participate in their many activities - a “hobby” she continued to enjoy to do for each of her grandchildren.
Georgia enjoyed traveling, bowling, and golfing; and played in various leagues for several years. She loved being part of the Sennett Senior Citizens and the Cato Senior Citizens, and was often found on one of their trips or outings with her friends. She was very active with her community organizations and was always willing to serve them, whenever they needed help. When asked, she always said “yes” and served as president, secretary, treasurer or board member for each organization, often times for many years.
Georgia was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Dick, in 2006.
She is survived by her son, Keith, of Throop; daughters, Laureen and Tim Lally, of Weedsport, and Jennifer and Joey Tse, of Baldwinsville; her beloved grandchildren, Emily Martin, Jordan and Eric Lally, and Sydney and Geoffrey Tse; her brother, Chuck Viele and sister, Barb Knox, both of Red Creek, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, in Westbury Cemetery, Westbury Red Creek Road, Red Creek. Drive by calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the cemetery, prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Georgia Martin may be made to the LaBuff Cole American Legion Auxiliary, c/o Linda Chapman, 11290 Myers Road, Cato, NY 13033, or the Westbury Cemetery, c/o Buddy Vandyke, 12314 Westbury Road, Red Creek, NY 13143.
Georgia’s family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to her caregivers, especially Linda Willis and Chris and Kaitlin Hammersley
Please leave messages of condolences at whitechapelfh.com.
